Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
12-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-11-2017 Board Meeting MARG Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
08-08-2017 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
04-08-2017 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
03-08-2017 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
29-05-2017 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
13-02-2017 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of compan...
13-08-2016 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
10-08-2016 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
13-02-2016 Board Meeting Marg Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of th...
14-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
12-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
12-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
08-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
07-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

