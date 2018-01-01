You are here » Home » » Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
Filter:
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|Reserves
|170.81
|197.69
|214.70
|Total Shareholders Funds
|208.93
|235.81
|252.82
|Secured Loans
|256.31
|258.95
|337.09
|Unsecured Loans
|1188.09
|1197.10
|1107.32
|Total Debt
|1444.40
|1456.05
|1444.41
|Total Liabilities
|1653.33
|1691.86
|1697.23
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|179.90
|182.19
|200.03
|Capital Work in Progress
|12.42
|12.42
|12.80
|Investments
|568.77
|568.87
|568.79
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|97.40
|136.18
|143.33
|Sundry Debtors
|385.61
|358.83
|368.81
|Cash and Bank
|60.90
|60.50
|62.95
|Loans and Advances
|1272.77
|1225.18
|1140.81
|Total Current Assets
|1816.68
|1780.69
|1715.90
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|810.83
|748.23
|710.99
|Provisions
|11.50
|11.64
|12.82
|Net Current Assets
|994.35
|1020.82
|992.09
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|1653.33
|1691.86
|1697.23
