Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
OPEN 22.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.10
VOLUME 29248
52-Week high 31.60
52-Week low 8.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 38.12 38.12 38.12
Reserves 170.81 197.69 214.70
Total Shareholders Funds 208.93 235.81 252.82
Secured Loans 256.31 258.95 337.09
Unsecured Loans 1188.09 1197.10 1107.32
Total Debt 1444.40 1456.05 1444.41
Total Liabilities 1653.33 1691.86 1697.23
Application of Funds
Gross Block 179.90 182.19 200.03
Capital Work in Progress 12.42 12.42 12.80
Investments 568.77 568.87 568.79
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 97.40 136.18 143.33
Sundry Debtors 385.61 358.83 368.81
Cash and Bank 60.90 60.50 62.95
Loans and Advances 1272.77 1225.18 1140.81
Total Current Assets 1816.68 1780.69 1715.90
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 810.83 748.23 710.99
Provisions 11.50 11.64 12.82
Net Current Assets 994.35 1020.82 992.09
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 1653.33 1691.86 1697.23
