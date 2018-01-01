JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 88.30 131.61 168.18
Operating Profit -23.83 6.41 -16.36
Other Income 6.26 2.80 3.13
Interest -6.69 3.47 136.35
Depreciation 10.40 24.60 22.08
Profit Before Tax -27.54 -21.66 -174.79
Tax -0.64 -4.69 -2.34
Profit After Tax -26.90 -16.97 -172.45
 
Share Capital 38.12 38.12 38.12
Reserves 170.81 197.69 214.70
Net Worth 208.93 235.81 252.82
Loans 1444.40 1456.05 1444.41
Gross Block 179.90 182.19 200.03
Investments 568.77 568.87 568.79
Cash 60.90 60.50 62.95
Debtors 385.61 358.83 368.81
Net Working Capital 994.35 1020.82 992.09
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -26.99 4.87 -9.73
Net Profit Margin (%) -30.46 -12.89 -102.54
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
