Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
Filter:
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|88.30
|131.61
|168.18
|Operating Profit
|-23.83
|6.41
|-16.36
|Other Income
|6.26
|2.80
|3.13
|Interest
|-6.69
|3.47
|136.35
|Depreciation
|10.40
|24.60
|22.08
|Profit Before Tax
|-27.54
|-21.66
|-174.79
|Tax
|-0.64
|-4.69
|-2.34
|Profit After Tax
|-26.90
|-16.97
|-172.45
|Share Capital
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|Reserves
|170.81
|197.69
|214.70
|Net Worth
|208.93
|235.81
|252.82
|Loans
|1444.40
|1456.05
|1444.41
|Gross Block
|179.90
|182.19
|200.03
|Investments
|568.77
|568.87
|568.79
|Cash
|60.90
|60.50
|62.95
|Debtors
|385.61
|358.83
|368.81
|Net Working Capital
|994.35
|1020.82
|992.09
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|-26.99
|4.87
|-9.73
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-30.46
|-12.89
|-102.54
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
