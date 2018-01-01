JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 88.30 131.61 168.18
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 88.30 131.61 168.18
Other Income 6.26 2.80 3.13
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 94.56 134.41 171.31
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.15 0.38 0.63
Employee Cost 4.27 6.68 6.71
Other Manufacturing Expenses 107.71 106.78 170.29
Selling and Administration Expenses 6.25 4.06 7.50
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.01 10.10 2.54
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 118.39 128.00 187.67
Operating Profit -23.83 6.41 -16.36
Interest -6.69 3.47 136.35
Gross Profit -17.14 2.94 -152.71
Depreciation 10.40 24.60 22.08
Profit Before Tax -27.54 -21.66 -174.79
Tax -0.64 -4.69 -2.34
Net Profit -26.90 -16.97 -172.45
