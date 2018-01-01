You are here » Home » » Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|Marg Ltd
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|88.30
|131.61
|168.18
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|88.30
|131.61
|168.18
|Other Income
|6.26
|2.80
|3.13
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|94.56
|134.41
|171.31
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.15
|0.38
|0.63
|Employee Cost
|4.27
|6.68
|6.71
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|107.71
|106.78
|170.29
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|6.25
|4.06
|7.50
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.01
|10.10
|2.54
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|118.39
|128.00
|187.67
|Operating Profit
|-23.83
|6.41
|-16.36
|Interest
|-6.69
|3.47
|136.35
|Gross Profit
|-17.14
|2.94
|-152.71
|Depreciation
|10.40
|24.60
|22.08
|Profit Before Tax
|-27.54
|-21.66
|-174.79
|Tax
|-0.64
|-4.69
|-2.34
|Net Profit
|-26.90
|-16.97
|-172.45
