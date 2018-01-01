You are here » Home
Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|
NSE
00:00 | 27 Jun
|
Filter:
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|11.49
|14.12
|8.83
|20.61
|13.97
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.14
|1.58
|2.42
|0.02
|Total Income
|11.50
|14.26
|10.41
|23.03
|13.99
|Expenditure
|10.45
|13.89
|7.42
|57.89
|12.75
|Operating Profit
|1.05
|0.37
|2.99
|-34.86
|1.24
|Interest
|-1.81
|-2.25
|0.18
|-34.34
|7.81
|PBDT
|2.86
|2.62
|2.81
|-0.52
|-6.57
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.41
|2.40
|2.41
|2.60
|PBT
|0.62
|0.35
|0.41
|-2.93
|-9.18
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-0.50
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.62
|0.35
|0.59
|-2.43
|-9.18
|EPS (Rs)
|0.17
|0.09
|0.15
|-0.63
|-2.41