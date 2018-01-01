JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 11.49 14.12 8.83 20.61 13.97
Other Income 0.01 0.14 1.58 2.42 0.02
Total Income 11.50 14.26 10.41 23.03 13.99
Expenditure 10.45 13.89 7.42 57.89 12.75
Operating Profit 1.05 0.37 2.99 -34.86 1.24
Interest -1.81 -2.25 0.18 -34.34 7.81
PBDT 2.86 2.62 2.81 -0.52 -6.57
Depreciation 2.40 2.41 2.40 2.41 2.60
PBT 0.62 0.35 0.41 -2.93 -9.18
Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.18 -0.50 0.00
Net Profit 0.62 0.35 0.59 -2.43 -9.18
EPS (Rs) 0.17 0.09 0.15 -0.63 -2.41
