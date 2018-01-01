JUST IN
BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 5.73 5.25 3.62
Current Ratio 0.71 0.73 0.88
Asset turnover ratio 0.49 0.69 0.83
Inventory turnover ratio 0.76 0.94 1.10
Debtors turnover ratio 0.24 0.36 0.46
Interest Coverage ratio 5.64 -4.01 -0.28
Operating Margin (%) -30.99 8.13 -9.73
Net Profit Margin (%) -35.19 -6.07 -102.54
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
