Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
Filter:
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|22.95
|34.58
|53.72
|66.75
|64.86
|Other Income
|1.72
|2.44
|3.82
|1.69
|1.11
|Total Income
|24.67
|37.02
|57.54
|68.44
|65.97
|Total Expenditure
|21.32
|70.64
|47.74
|68.20
|59.81
|Operating Profit
|3.35
|-33.62
|9.80
|0.24
|6.16
|Interest
|-2.06
|-26.53
|19.84
|-76.55
|80.02
|Gross Profit
|5.41
|-7.09
|-10.04
|76.79
|-73.86
|Depreciation
|4.81
|5.01
|5.39
|17.85
|6.75
|PBT
|0.60
|-12.10
|-15.43
|58.94
|-80.61
|Tax
|-0.33
|-0.49
|-0.15
|-4.68
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.93
|-11.61
|-15.28
|63.62
|-80.60
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.93
|-11.61
|-15.28
|63.62
|-80.60
|Equity Share Capital
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134.08
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.00
|-4.01
|16.69
|-21.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.07
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.44
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.68
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.68
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.93
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.06
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.32
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
