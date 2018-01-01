You are here » Home » » Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|Marg Ltd
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|34.45
|67.69
|96.00
|139.77
|230.51
|Other Income
|1.73
|3.84
|1.28
|2.25
|2.96
|Total Income
|36.18
|71.53
|97.28
|142.02
|233.47
|Total Expenditure
|31.78
|60.49
|87.71
|137.69
|225.19
|Operating Profit
|4.40
|11.04
|9.57
|4.33
|8.28
|Interest
|-3.88
|27.65
|115.27
|141.90
|85.47
|Gross Profit
|8.28
|-16.61
|-105.70
|-137.57
|-77.19
|Depreciation
|7.21
|7.99
|9.76
|19.01
|8.65
|PBT
|1.56
|-24.46
|-115.46
|-156.58
|-85.84
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-3.12
|-27.19
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.56
|-24.46
|-115.26
|-153.46
|-58.65
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.56
|-24.46
|-115.26
|-153.46
|-58.65
|Equity Share Capital
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|99.43
|233.69
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|-6.42
|-30.24
|-40.26
|-15.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|3.04
|2.22
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.79
|58.36
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.71
|1.53
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.95
|96.09
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.58
|40.01
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.06
|0.06
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.05
|3.91
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|1.63
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
