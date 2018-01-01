JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 88.30 131.61 168.18 304.66 761.54
Other Income 6.26 2.80 3.13 4.17 72.00
Total Income 94.56 134.41 171.31 308.83 833.54
Total Expenditure 118.38 128.01 187.67 360.01 792.88
Operating Profit -23.82 6.40 -16.36 -51.18 40.66
Interest -6.69 3.47 136.35 171.91 89.11
Gross Profit -17.13 2.93 -152.71 -223.09 -48.45
Depreciation 10.40 24.60 22.08 11.42 11.58
PBT -27.53 -21.67 -174.79 -234.51 -60.03
Tax -0.64 -4.69 -2.34 29.29 -24.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -26.89 -16.98 -172.45 -263.80 -36.03
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 -0.34 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -26.89 -16.98 -172.11 -263.80 -36.03
Equity Share Capital 38.12 38.12 38.12 38.12 38.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 170.81 197.69 214.67 387.36 651.49
EPS
Basic EPS -7.05 -4.46 -45.24 -69.21 -9.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 3.04 2.52 1.91
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 79.79 66.13 50.12
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.71 1.23 1.78
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 91.95 95.19 93.66
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 18.58 32.24 46.71
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.06 0.06 0.12
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 8.05 4.81 6.34
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 1.63 1.63 3.16
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
