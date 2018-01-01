Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 88.30 131.61 168.18 304.66 761.54

Other Income 6.26 2.80 3.13 4.17 72.00

Total Income 94.56 134.41 171.31 308.83 833.54

Total Expenditure 118.38 128.01 187.67 360.01 792.88

Operating Profit -23.82 6.40 -16.36 -51.18 40.66

Interest -6.69 3.47 136.35 171.91 89.11

Gross Profit -17.13 2.93 -152.71 -223.09 -48.45

Depreciation 10.40 24.60 22.08 11.42 11.58

PBT -27.53 -21.67 -174.79 -234.51 -60.03

Tax -0.64 -4.69 -2.34 29.29 -24.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -26.89 -16.98 -172.45 -263.80 -36.03

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 -0.34 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -26.89 -16.98 -172.11 -263.80 -36.03

Equity Share Capital 38.12 38.12 38.12 38.12 38.12

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 170.81 197.69 214.67 387.36 651.49

EPS

Basic EPS -7.05 -4.46 -45.24 -69.21 -9.45

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 3.04 2.52 1.91

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 79.79 66.13 50.12

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.71 1.23 1.78

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 91.95 95.19 93.66

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 18.58 32.24 46.71

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.06 0.06 0.12

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 8.05 4.81 6.34

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 1.63 1.63 3.16