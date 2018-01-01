You are here » Home » » Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|Marg Ltd
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|22.00
|CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83.29
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|88.30
|131.61
|168.18
|304.66
|761.54
|Other Income
|6.26
|2.80
|3.13
|4.17
|72.00
|Total Income
|94.56
|134.41
|171.31
|308.83
|833.54
|Total Expenditure
|118.38
|128.01
|187.67
|360.01
|792.88
|Operating Profit
|-23.82
|6.40
|-16.36
|-51.18
|40.66
|Interest
|-6.69
|3.47
|136.35
|171.91
|89.11
|Gross Profit
|-17.13
|2.93
|-152.71
|-223.09
|-48.45
|Depreciation
|10.40
|24.60
|22.08
|11.42
|11.58
|PBT
|-27.53
|-21.67
|-174.79
|-234.51
|-60.03
|Tax
|-0.64
|-4.69
|-2.34
|29.29
|-24.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-26.89
|-16.98
|-172.45
|-263.80
|-36.03
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-26.89
|-16.98
|-172.11
|-263.80
|-36.03
|Equity Share Capital
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|38.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|170.81
|197.69
|214.67
|387.36
|651.49
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-7.05
|-4.46
|-45.24
|-69.21
|-9.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|3.04
|2.52
|1.91
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|79.79
|66.13
|50.12
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.71
|1.23
|1.78
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|91.95
|95.19
|93.66
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|18.58
|32.24
|46.71
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.06
|0.06
|0.12
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|8.05
|4.81
|6.34
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|1.63
|3.16
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Marg:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices