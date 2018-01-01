JUST IN
BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
OPEN 22.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.10
VOLUME 29248
52-Week high 31.60
52-Week low 8.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Company Information

Marg Ltd

MARG Limited (MARG) is an infrastructure company. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. MARG Group is one of India's fastest growing infrastructure organizations - undertaking holistic regional development, unlocking economic prosperity and creating inclusive & sustainable growth models. The Company operates in four segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Urban Infr...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : G R K Reddy
Director : V P Rajini Reddy
Director : Karanjit Singh Jasuja
Director : Bahushrut Lugani
Company Secretary : K Nithya
Independent Director : Chidambaram Subramoniam
Independent Director : Dinesh Rajendran
Independent Director : Sreedhar Challa
AUDITOR : A R Krishnan & Associates
IND NAME : Construction
HOUSE NAME : Marg
Registered office
Marg Axis 4/318, Rajiv Gandhi Salai Kottivakkam,Chennai,Tamil Nadu-600041
Ph : 91-44-24541111(9 lines)
WEBSITE : http://www.marggroup.com
E-mail : investor@marggroup.com

