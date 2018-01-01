Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|Marg Ltd
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|22.00
|CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83.29
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Company Information
MARG Limited (MARG) is an infrastructure company. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. MARG Group is one of India's fastest growing infrastructure organizations - undertaking holistic regional development, unlocking economic prosperity and creating inclusive & sustainable growth models. The Company operates in four segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Urban Infr...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|G R K Reddy
|Director :
|V P Rajini Reddy
|Director :
|Karanjit Singh Jasuja
|Director :
|Bahushrut Lugani
|Company Secretary :
|K Nithya
|Independent Director :
|Chidambaram Subramoniam
|Independent Director :
|Dinesh Rajendran
|Independent Director :
|Sreedhar Challa
|AUDITOR :
|A R Krishnan & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Construction
|HOUSE NAME :
|Marg
|Registered office
|Marg Axis 4/318, Rajiv Gandhi Salai Kottivakkam,Chennai,Tamil Nadu-600041
|Ph : 91-44-24541111(9 lines)
|WEBSITE : http://www.marggroup.com
|E-mail : investor@marggroup.com
Quick Links for Marg:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices