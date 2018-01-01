JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Marg Axis 4/318
Rajiv Gandhi Salai Kottivakkam
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-24541123
Phone1 - 91-44-24541111(9 lines)
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@marggroup.com
Branch Marg House D No 24-1-56
Lakshmi Talkies Centre
Krishna - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Corporate Office MARG Axis No 4/318
Rajiv Gandhi Salia
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-44-32211944
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Corporate Office No 334 Futura Tech Park
Rajiv Gandhi Salai
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

