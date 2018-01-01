JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 16.76 16.76 16.76 16.76 16.76
Total Promoters 16.76 16.76 16.76 16.76 16.76
Non Promoter
Institutions 3.07 3.13 4.74 5.08 6.65
Financial Institutions / Banks 3.07 3.13 4.74 5.08 6.59
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 80.17 80.11 78.50 78.16 76.59
Indian Public 57.56 59.00 56.71 56.26 51.39
Others 22.61 21.11 21.79 21.90 25.20
Total Non Promoter 83.24 83.24 83.24 83.24 83.24
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

