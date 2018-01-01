You are here » Home » » Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd.
BSE: 530543
Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG
ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
Marg Ltd
OPEN
22.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE
21.10
VOLUME
29248
52-Week high
31.60
52-Week low
8.10
|P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|22.00
|CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83.29
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|Total Promoters
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|16.76
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|3.07
|3.13
|4.74
|5.08
|6.65
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|3.07
|3.13
|4.74
|5.08
|6.59
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|80.17
|80.11
|78.50
|78.16
|76.59
|Indian Public
|57.56
|59.00
|56.71
|56.26
|51.39
|Others
|22.61
|21.11
|21.79
|21.90
|25.20
|Total Non Promoter
|83.24
|83.24
|83.24
|83.24
|83.24
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
