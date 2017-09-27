Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|Marg Ltd
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Announcements
-
Marg Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Board Meeting Intimation For Results & Closure Of Trading Window
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
03/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Submission Of Quarterly Statement Of Investor Queries/Complaints Received During The Quarter Under R
20/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
21/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
21/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
21/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Board Meeting Rescheduled
18/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Board Meeting Postponed
11/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Updates
07/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Board Meeting Intimation For Results & Closure Of Trading Window
02/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Updates
31/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI Listing Regulations
28/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Updates
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Submission Of Quarterly Statement Of Investor Queries/Complaints Received During The Quarter Under R
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Compliance Certificate As Per Regulation 7 (3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Disclosure Of Voting Results As Per Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
28/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
27/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Ltd Outcome of AGM
27/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
