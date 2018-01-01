JUST IN
Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Madhucon Proj. 24.05 0.42 177.49 114.47 1.46 1.97 12.21
Coromandel Engg. 50.80 0.69 168.81 6.91 -2.24 0.00 -
Max Heights 99.20 -2.27 154.85 6.67 -0.11 0.52 190.77
Pratibha Inds. 5.97 -0.50 142.44 216.08 -756.07 0.00 -
C & C Constrn. 52.30 -4.82 133.10 270.78 10.18 33.53 1.56
ARSS Infra 44.15 4.50 100.40 91.05 -6.08 0.00 -
SAB Industries 64.05 0.00 97.29 7.03 -0.24 0.00 -
MBL Infrast 21.55 -4.01 89.32 56.75 -17.62 2.91 7.41
Manjeera Constr. 71.35 4.93 89.26 23.10 -1.01 2.86 24.95
Brahmaputra Inf. 30.00 0.00 87.06 55.35 1.43 1.44 20.83
Marg 21.85 3.55 83.29 11.49 0.62 0.00 -
Prakash Constro. 6.20 -0.32 77.93 30.08 1.74 0.54 11.48
Thakkers Develp. 85.35 -4.96 76.82 4.27 -0.86 4.40 19.40
RDB Realty 43.55 0.00 75.25 18.71 5.86 0.97 44.90
Apex Buildsys L 9.19 -0.43 63.04 21.65 0.69 0.00 -
Unity Infra. 5.18 -4.95 62.63 40.91 -586.86 0.00 -
Tulive Developer 176.50 1.99 61.42 0.02 0.32 8.99 19.63
Supreme Holdings 16.00 -4.48 56.77 7.43 0.02 0.07 228.57
Vijay Shan. Bui. 20.20 3.86 52.90 0.91 0.02 1.63 12.39
Prime Property 30.55 -4.08 51.87 2.31 1.19 3.09 9.89

