Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|Marg Ltd
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Madhucon Proj.
|24.05
|0.42
|177.49
|114.47
|1.46
|1.97
|12.21
|Coromandel Engg.
|50.80
|0.69
|168.81
|6.91
|-2.24
|0.00
|-
|Max Heights
|99.20
|-2.27
|154.85
|6.67
|-0.11
|0.52
|190.77
|Pratibha Inds.
|5.97
|-0.50
|142.44
|216.08
|-756.07
|0.00
|-
|C & C Constrn.
|52.30
|-4.82
|133.10
|270.78
|10.18
|33.53
|1.56
|ARSS Infra
|44.15
|4.50
|100.40
|91.05
|-6.08
|0.00
|-
|SAB Industries
|64.05
|0.00
|97.29
|7.03
|-0.24
|0.00
|-
|MBL Infrast
|21.55
|-4.01
|89.32
|56.75
|-17.62
|2.91
|7.41
|Manjeera Constr.
|71.35
|4.93
|89.26
|23.10
|-1.01
|2.86
|24.95
|Brahmaputra Inf.
|30.00
|0.00
|87.06
|55.35
|1.43
|1.44
|20.83
|Marg
|21.85
|3.55
|83.29
|11.49
|0.62
|0.00
|-
|Prakash Constro.
|6.20
|-0.32
|77.93
|30.08
|1.74
|0.54
|11.48
|Thakkers Develp.
|85.35
|-4.96
|76.82
|4.27
|-0.86
|4.40
|19.40
|RDB Realty
|43.55
|0.00
|75.25
|18.71
|5.86
|0.97
|44.90
|Apex Buildsys L
|9.19
|-0.43
|63.04
|21.65
|0.69
|0.00
|-
|Unity Infra.
|5.18
|-4.95
|62.63
|40.91
|-586.86
|0.00
|-
|Tulive Developer
|176.50
|1.99
|61.42
|0.02
|0.32
|8.99
|19.63
|Supreme Holdings
|16.00
|-4.48
|56.77
|7.43
|0.02
|0.07
|228.57
|Vijay Shan. Bui.
|20.20
|3.86
|52.90
|0.91
|0.02
|1.63
|12.39
|Prime Property
|30.55
|-4.08
|51.87
|2.31
|1.19
|3.09
|9.89
