JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Ltd

Marg Ltd.

BSE: 530543 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARG ISIN Code: INE941E01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 21.85 0.75
(3.55%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

20.90
NSE 00:00 | 27 Jun Marg Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.10
VOLUME 29248
52-Week high 31.60
52-Week low 8.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 22.00
CLOSE 21.10
VOLUME 29248
52-Week high 31.60
52-Week low 8.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 22.00 22.00 20.90 21.85 29248 66
09-03-2018 22.95 23.00 20.90 21.10 19094 58
08-03-2018 20.50 22.15 20.50 22.00 24101 72
07-03-2018 23.20 23.20 21.15 21.15 39707 80
06-03-2018 23.30 23.30 21.10 22.25 86406 172
05-03-2018 22.00 22.20 22.00 22.20 33985 65
01-03-2018 21.20 21.25 19.25 21.15 55450 99
28-02-2018 20.80 20.90 19.00 20.25 42102 84
27-02-2018 20.40 20.40 19.45 19.95 44075 79
26-02-2018 19.40 19.45 17.65 19.45 52727 65
23-02-2018 18.00 18.85 17.20 18.55 43748 67
22-02-2018 18.10 18.65 17.35 18.05 32535 43
21-02-2018 18.15 18.15 17.35 18.10 79720 113
20-02-2018 17.30 17.30 15.70 17.30 32555 47
19-02-2018 15.15 16.50 15.15 16.50 12946 28
16-02-2018 15.80 16.25 15.75 15.75 32753 59
15-02-2018 16.75 17.80 16.55 16.55 16529 65
12-02-2018 17.50 19.15 17.35 17.65 28065 63
09-02-2018 18.00 18.55 17.10 18.25 95661 153
08-02-2018 18.85 19.50 17.95 18.00 65311 124
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg:

Back to Top