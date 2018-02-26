You are here » Home
» » Marg Ltd
Marg Ltd.
|BSE: 530543
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARG
|ISIN Code: INE941E01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
21.85
|
0.75
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
20.90
|
NSE
00:00 | 27 Jun
|
Marg Ltd
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|22.00
|CLOSE
|21.10
|VOLUME
|29248
|52-Week high
|31.60
|52-Week low
|8.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|69390
|52-Week high
|18.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83.29
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marg Ltd. (MARG) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|22.00
|22.00
|20.90
|21.85
|29248
|66
|09-03-2018
|22.95
|23.00
|20.90
|21.10
|19094
|58
|08-03-2018
|20.50
|22.15
|20.50
|22.00
|24101
|72
|07-03-2018
|23.20
|23.20
|21.15
|21.15
|39707
|80
|06-03-2018
|23.30
|23.30
|21.10
|22.25
|86406
|172
|05-03-2018
|22.00
|22.20
|22.00
|22.20
|33985
|65
|01-03-2018
|21.20
|21.25
|19.25
|21.15
|55450
|99
|28-02-2018
|20.80
|20.90
|19.00
|20.25
|42102
|84
|27-02-2018
|20.40
|20.40
|19.45
|19.95
|44075
|79
|26-02-2018
|19.40
|19.45
|17.65
|19.45
|52727
|65
|23-02-2018
|18.00
|18.85
|17.20
|18.55
|43748
|67
|22-02-2018
|18.10
|18.65
|17.35
|18.05
|32535
|43
|21-02-2018
|18.15
|18.15
|17.35
|18.10
|79720
|113
|20-02-2018
|17.30
|17.30
|15.70
|17.30
|32555
|47
|19-02-2018
|15.15
|16.50
|15.15
|16.50
|12946
|28
|16-02-2018
|15.80
|16.25
|15.75
|15.75
|32753
|59
|15-02-2018
|16.75
|17.80
|16.55
|16.55
|16529
|65
|12-02-2018
|17.50
|19.15
|17.35
|17.65
|28065
|63
|09-02-2018
|18.00
|18.55
|17.10
|18.25
|95661
|153
|08-02-2018
|18.85
|19.50
|17.95
|18.00
|65311
|124
Back to Top