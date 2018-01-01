Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited is a public limited listed company incorporated on June 16, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at Chennai. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 25, 1993. The Company came up with its Public Issue in February 1994 and Rights Issue in April 1995. The Company started it...> More