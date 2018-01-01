JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE LIVE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
OPEN 11.70
CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00

About Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited is a public limited listed company incorporated on June 16, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at Chennai. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 25, 1993. The Company came up with its Public Issue in February 1994 and Rights Issue in April 1995. The Company started it...> More

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 -
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.08 -0.08 0
Equity Capital 5.45 5.45 -
> More on Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rainbow Foundat. 14.45 -1.10 7.96
Narendra Prop. 10.45 -5.00 7.43
Sea Gold Infra. 12.50 92.31 6.81
Marg Proj.& Inf. 11.70 0.00 6.38
B Nanji Enterps. 10.45 -4.91 5.76
Shricon Indus. 44.10 5.00 5.47
Crane Infra 7.48 4.91 5.42
> More on Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Group

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.35
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.77
> More on Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.29%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.26%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.58%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.96%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.81%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.08%

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.70
11.70
Week Low/High 0.00
11.70
Month Low/High 0.00
11.70
YEAR Low/High 9.06
12.00
All TIME Low/High 5.16
133.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg Projects & Infrastructure: