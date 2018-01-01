JUST IN
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
07-11-2017 Book Closure 24-11-2017 30-11-2017 Annual General Meeting
19-12-2016 Book Closure 24-12-2016 30-12-2016 A.G.M.
10-12-2015 Book Closure 24-12-2015 30-12-2015 A.G.M.
09-09-2014 Book Closure 28-09-2014 30-09-2014 A.G.M.
10-09-2013 Book Closure 27-09-2013 30-09-2013 A.G.M.
06-09-2012 Book Closure 27-09-2012 29-09-2012 A.G.M.
09-09-2011 Book Closure 28-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
08-09-2010 Book Closure 28-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.
14-09-2009 Book Closure 23-09-2009 30-09-2009 A.G.M.

