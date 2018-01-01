You are here » Home
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|
BSE
14:29 | 14 Feb
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|11.70
|CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|07-11-2017
|Book Closure
|24-11-2017
|30-11-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|19-12-2016
|Book Closure
|24-12-2016
|30-12-2016
|A.G.M.
|10-12-2015
|Book Closure
|24-12-2015
|30-12-2015
|A.G.M.
|09-09-2014
|Book Closure
|28-09-2014
|30-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|10-09-2013
|Book Closure
|27-09-2013
|30-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|06-09-2012
|Book Closure
|27-09-2012
|29-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|09-09-2011
|Book Closure
|28-09-2011
|30-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|08-09-2010
|Book Closure
|28-09-2010
|30-09-2010
|A.G.M.
|14-09-2009
|Book Closure
|23-09-2009
|30-09-2009
|A.G.M.
