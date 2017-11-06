JUST IN
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
12-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsMARG Projects & Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE tha...
14-08-2017 Board Meeting Marg Projects and Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of ...
30-05-2017 Board Meeting Marg Projects and Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of ...
14-02-2017 Board Meeting Marg Projects and Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of ...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Marg Projects and Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of ...
13-08-2016 Board Meeting Marg Projects and Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of ...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Marg Projects and Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of ...
14-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
14-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
14-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

