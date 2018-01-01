JUST IN
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2015 2014 2013
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45
Reserves 12.50 13.30 14.29
Total Shareholders Funds 17.95 18.75 19.74
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 17.95 18.75 19.74
Application of Funds
Gross Block 5.34 5.34 5.34
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 1.65 1.65 1.65
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.25 0.27 0.16
Cash and Bank 0.11 0.05 0.05
Loans and Advances 14.59 14.79 16.95
Total Current Assets 14.95 15.11 17.16
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.35 0.31 1.76
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.05
Net Current Assets 14.60 14.80 15.35
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 17.93 18.74 19.73
