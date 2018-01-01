You are here » Home
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|
BSE
14:29 | 14 Feb
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|11.70
|CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
Filter:
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2015
|2014
|2013
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves
|12.50
|13.30
|14.29
|Total Shareholders Funds
|17.95
|18.75
|19.74
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|17.95
|18.75
|19.74
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|5.34
|5.34
|5.34
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.25
|0.27
|0.16
|Cash and Bank
|0.11
|0.05
|0.05
|Loans and Advances
|14.59
|14.79
|16.95
|Total Current Assets
|14.95
|15.11
|17.16
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.35
|0.31
|1.76
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|Net Current Assets
|14.60
|14.80
|15.35
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|17.93
|18.74
|19.73
