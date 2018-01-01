JUST IN
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2015 2014 2013
Net Sales 0.00 0.11 0.66
Operating Profit -0.28 -0.53 0.78
Other Income 0.09 0.20 0.47
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.60 0.44 0.54
Profit Before Tax -0.88 -0.97 0.24
Tax -0.08 0.02 0.04
Profit After Tax -0.80 -0.99 0.20
 
Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45
Reserves 12.50 13.30 14.29
Net Worth 17.95 18.75 19.74
Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Block 5.34 5.34 5.34
Investments 1.65 1.65 1.65
Cash 0.11 0.05 0.05
Debtors 0.25 0.27 0.16
Net Working Capital 14.60 14.80 15.35
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -481.82 118.18
Net Profit Margin (%) -900.00 30.30
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.37
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
