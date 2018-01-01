You are here » Home
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|
BSE
14:29 | 14 Feb
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
Filter:
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2015
|2014
|2013
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.11
|0.66
|Operating Profit
|-0.28
|-0.53
|0.78
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.20
|0.47
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.44
|0.54
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.88
|-0.97
|0.24
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Profit After Tax
|-0.80
|-0.99
|0.20
|
|Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves
|12.50
|13.30
|14.29
|Net Worth
|17.95
|18.75
|19.74
|Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Block
|5.34
|5.34
|5.34
|Investments
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|Cash
|0.11
|0.05
|0.05
|Debtors
|0.25
|0.27
|0.16
|Net Working Capital
|14.60
|14.80
|15.35
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|-481.82
|118.18
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|
|-900.00
|30.30
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
