JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
OPEN 11.70
CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
Filter:

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2015 2014 2013
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 0.11 0.66
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.00 0.11 0.66
Other Income 0.09 0.20 0.47
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.09 0.31 1.13
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.00 0.00 0.03
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.01 0.10
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.06 0.05 0.21
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.31 0.78 0.01
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.37 0.84 0.35
Operating Profit -0.28 -0.53 0.78
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.28 -0.53 0.78
Depreciation 0.60 0.44 0.54
Profit Before Tax -0.88 -0.97 0.24
Tax -0.08 0.02 0.04
Net Profit -0.80 -0.99 0.20
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg Projects & Infrastructure: