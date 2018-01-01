You are here » Home
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|
BSE
14:29 | 14 Feb
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|11.70
|CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2015
|2014
|2013
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.00
|0.11
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.11
|0.66
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.20
|0.47
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.09
|0.31
|1.13
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.01
|0.10
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|0.21
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.31
|0.78
|0.01
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.37
|0.84
|0.35
|Operating Profit
|-0.28
|-0.53
|0.78
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.28
|-0.53
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.44
|0.54
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.88
|-0.97
|0.24
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.02
|0.04
|Net Profit
|-0.80
|-0.99
|0.20
