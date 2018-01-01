You are here » Home
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
Filter:
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.00
|Expenditure
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.10
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.02
|-0.00
|-0.03
|-0.10
|-0.01
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|PBT
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.09
|-0.18
|-0.09
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.08
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.17
|-0.31
|-0.14
