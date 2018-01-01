JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
OPEN 11.70
CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
Filter:

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.06 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.06 0.00
Expenditure 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.00
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -0.04 -0.10 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.02 -0.00 -0.03 -0.10 -0.01
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.08
PBT -0.08 -0.06 -0.09 -0.18 -0.09
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Net Profit -0.08 -0.06 -0.09 -0.17 -0.08
EPS (Rs) -0.15 -0.11 -0.17 -0.31 -0.14
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg Projects & Infrastructure: