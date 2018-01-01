JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
OPEN 11.70
CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
Filter:

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2015 2014 2013
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 45.55 15.22 8.96
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.02 0.12
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.51 0.31
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 0.00 -481.82 119.70
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 -900.00 30.30
Return on Capital Employed (%) -4.80 -5.04 1.22
Return on Net Worth (%) -4.36 -5.14 1.02
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg Projects & Infrastructure: