Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.03 0.00

Other Income 0.00 -0.06 0.06 0.05 0.05

Total Income 0.00 -0.06 0.09 0.08 0.05

Total Expenditure 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.39 0.02

Operating Profit -0.04 -0.10 0.06 -0.31 0.03

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -0.04 -0.10 0.06 -0.31 0.03

Depreciation 0.12 0.16 0.16 0.22 0.22

PBT -0.16 -0.25 -0.10 -0.53 -0.19

Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 -0.02

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.15 -0.24 -0.09 -0.51 -0.17

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.15 -0.24 -0.09 -0.51 -0.17

Equity Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45 5.45 5.45

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 12.50 0.00 11.74 0.00 12.33

EPS

Basic EPS -0.28 0.00 -0.16 0.00 -0.31

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.25

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 45.44

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.3

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 54.56