Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
OPEN 11.70
CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.03 0.00
Other Income 0.00 -0.06 0.06 0.05 0.05
Total Income 0.00 -0.06 0.09 0.08 0.05
Total Expenditure 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.39 0.02
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.10 0.06 -0.31 0.03
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.04 -0.10 0.06 -0.31 0.03
Depreciation 0.12 0.16 0.16 0.22 0.22
PBT -0.16 -0.25 -0.10 -0.53 -0.19
Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 -0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.15 -0.24 -0.09 -0.51 -0.17
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.15 -0.24 -0.09 -0.51 -0.17
Equity Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45 5.45 5.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 12.50 0.00 11.74 0.00 12.33
EPS
Basic EPS -0.28 0.00 -0.16 0.00 -0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.25
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 45.44
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.3
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 54.56
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
