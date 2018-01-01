JUST IN
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.09 0.03 0.00 0.11
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.07 0.51
Total Income 0.00 0.09 0.11 0.07 0.63
Total Expenditure 0.06 0.03 0.05 0.05 0.06
Operating Profit -0.06 0.06 0.06 0.02 0.57
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.06 0.06 0.06 0.02 0.57
Depreciation 0.18 0.24 0.33 0.46 0.33
PBT -0.24 -0.18 -0.27 -0.44 0.23
Tax -0.01 -0.02 -0.04 -0.06 0.04
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.23 -0.16 -0.23 -0.38 0.19
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.23 -0.16 -0.23 -0.38 0.19
Equity Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45 5.45 5.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.42 -0.30 -0.43 -0.69 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.25 0.25
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 45.44 45.44
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.3 0.3
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 54.56 54.56
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
