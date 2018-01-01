You are here » Home
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|
BSE
14:29 | 14 Feb
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|11.70
|CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
Filter:
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.09
|0.03
|0.00
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.07
|0.51
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.09
|0.11
|0.07
|0.63
|Total Expenditure
|0.06
|0.03
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|0.57
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.24
|0.33
|0.46
|0.33
|PBT
|-0.24
|-0.18
|-0.27
|-0.44
|0.23
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.04
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.38
|0.19
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.38
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.30
|-0.43
|-0.69
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.44
|45.44
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.56
|54.56
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Marg Projects & Infrastructure: