Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|
BSE
14:29 | 14 Feb
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|11.70
|CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Company Information
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited is a public limited listed company incorporated on June 16, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at Chennai. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 25, 1993. The Company came up with its Public Issue in February 1994 and Rights Issue in April 1995.
The Company started it...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Director :
|G Srinivasa Reddy
|Director :
|S Chandrashekaran
|Additional Director :
|Krishna Kumar
|Addtnl Independent Director :
|Swayangprava Dash
|AUDITOR :
|K Ramkumar & Co
|IND NAME :
|Construction
|HOUSE NAME :
|Marg
|Registered office
|Sri Sai Subhodhaya Apartments, Basement No57/2B ECR Thiruvanm,Chennai,Tamil Nadu-600041
|Ph : 91-44-32211955
|WEBSITE : http://www.margprojects.com
|E-mail : mpil@marggroup.com
