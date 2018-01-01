Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited is a public limited listed company incorporated on June 16, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at Chennai. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 25, 1993. The Company came up with its Public Issue in February 1994 and Rights Issue in April 1995. The Company started its business as Merchant Banker and also acquired membership interest in Stock Exchanges. Company changed its name to Marg Holding Holdings and Financial Services Limited on February 25, 1998 to take up Non Banking Finance Activity. The Company amended its object on September 25, 2007 so as to include the business of infrastructural activities. The Company has also changed its name to Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited with effect from November 28, 2007. The Companies equity shares are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Madras Stock Exchange Limited, Bangalore Stock Exchange Limited, Hyderabad Stock Exchange Limited and Coimbatore Stock Exchange Limited.