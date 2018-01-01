You are here » Home » » Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb
|11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Sri Sai Subhodhaya Apartments
Basement No57/2B ECR Thiruvanm
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-44-32211955
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - mpil@marggroup.com
|Branch
|
Marg House D No 27-1-56
Lakshmi Talkies Centre Eluru
Krishna - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Branch
|
Gautam Arcade(n)
208 Thiruvenkatasamy Road-East
Coimbatore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Branch
|
Classic Complex 28-21-1 (c)F/1
Prakash Raopet
Vishakhapatnam - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Branch
|
Unit No 2 III Floor Topaz Bldg
Amrutha Hills
Hyderabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Corporate Office
|
501 Apex Chambers
20 Thiagaraya Road
Chennai - India
FAX - 4345544
Phone1 - 4347914 / 7916 / 8713
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
