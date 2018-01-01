You are here » Home
» » Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|
BSE
14:29 | 14 Feb
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|11.70
|CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|54.35
|54.56
|54.56
|54.56
|54.56
|Total Promoters
|54.35
|54.56
|54.56
|54.56
|54.56
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|45.64
|45.43
|45.43
|45.43
|45.43
|Indian Public
|42.87
|44.27
|44.54
|45.04
|45.03
|Others
|2.77
|1.16
|0.89
|0.39
|0.40
|Total Non Promoter
|45.65
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Marg Projects & Infrastructure: