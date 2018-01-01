JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
OPEN 11.70
CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 54.35 54.56 54.56 54.56 54.56
Total Promoters 54.35 54.56 54.56 54.56 54.56
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 45.64 45.43 45.43 45.43 45.43
Indian Public 42.87 44.27 44.54 45.04 45.03
Others 2.77 1.16 0.89 0.39 0.40
Total Non Promoter 45.65 45.44 45.44 45.44 45.44
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg Projects & Infrastructure: