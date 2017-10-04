Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb
|11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Announcements
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
20/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
18/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting Intimation For Results & Closure Of Trading Window
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Outcome of AGM
07/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Postponement Of 24Th Annual General Meeting
30/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Fixes Book Closure For AGM
18/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
15/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
08/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Notice Of The 24Th Annual General Meeting
07/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting Intimation For Results & Closure Of Trading Window
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
31/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI Listing Regulations
28/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
20/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
20/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Updates
05/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Extension Of The Forthcoming Annual General Meeting
04/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
