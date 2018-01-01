JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
OPEN 11.70
CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 78273.44
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 25716.54
Adani Power 26.40 0.95 3.73 11017.97
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 9985.26
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 8947.67
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 8581.51
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 7892.07
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 7566.44
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 7271.17
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 7220.07
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 7202.25
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 6279.39
JP Associates 14.70 0.75 5.38 6219.32
Gammon India 4.65 -0.24 -4.91 6147.00
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 6084.70
Simplex Infra 538.75 -26.25 -4.65 5607.51
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 5097.62
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 4894.06
Hind.Construct. 31.25 0.20 0.64 4195.94
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.35 -1.71 4040.97
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg Projects & Infrastructure: