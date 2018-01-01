JUST IN
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 12.13
52-Week low 9.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.70
Sell Qty 149.00
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 140,997.37 78,273.44 9,385.26 208,416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 102,146.79 25,716.54 7,520.15 175,104.54
Bharti Infra. 338.35 62,581.55 6,084.70 2,705.00 17,140.50
DLF 217.35 38,776.33 3,702.95 596.56 24,800.84
NHPC Ltd 26.65 27,341.09 7,271.17 2,081.60 48,153.89
Tata Power Co. 80.65 21,814.21 7,218.06 283.45 33,477.27
Adani Transmissi 185.10 20,357.48 809.65 3.85 10,343.31
Oberoi Realty 531.60 18,053.14 890.71 320.65 4,260.39
NBCC 184.75 16,627.50 6,279.39 351.10 1,745.99
Godrej Propert. 732.90 15,865.82 457.14 124.25 5,622.65
NLC India 96.90 14,811.84 8,672.87 2,368.81 19,790.63
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 13,471.16 5,097.62 360.94 4,832.09
CESC 967.50 12,825.18 7,220.07 862.86 23,699.55
JSW Energy 77.65 12,734.99 4,040.97 194.75 11,873.86
Torrent Power 254.35 12,224.57 10,025.76 432.36 17,384.33
Prestige Estates 304.80 11,430.00 2,180.30 589.10 8,071.50
Reliance Infra. 430.30 11,316.46 8,947.67 1,288.41 43,973.96
Reliance Power 39.10 10,968.06 48.06 64.26 24,224.66
Phoenix Mills 679.10 10,397.02 375.90 133.55 3,293.51
Adani Power 26.40 10,182.32 11,017.97 -6054.34 35,270.67
