Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 513648
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE942E01017
|
BSE
14:29 | 14 Feb
|
11.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
11.70
|
HIGH
11.70
|
LOW
11.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|11.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
|OPEN
|11.70
|CLOSE
|11.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|12.13
|52-Week low
|9.06
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.70
|Sell Qty
|149.00
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|29-01-2018
|12.00
|12.00
|11.70
|11.70
|1010
|2
|17-01-2018
|11.30
|11.95
|11.30
|11.91
|1250
|4
|15-01-2018
|12.13
|12.13
|11.65
|11.88
|46400
|15
|12-01-2018
|11.75
|12.13
|11.56
|11.56
|18640
|7
|11-01-2018
|11.01
|11.56
|11.01
|11.56
|2600
|10
|05-01-2018
|11.00
|11.01
|11.00
|11.01
|507
|3
|27-12-2017
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|5000
|4
|26-12-2017
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|500
|1
|14-12-2017
|10.55
|11.10
|10.55
|11.10
|260
|3
|08-12-2017
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|4000
|2
|06-12-2017
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|200
|2
|05-12-2017
|11.10
|11.10
|11.05
|11.05
|2
|2
|20-11-2017
|11.60
|11.60
|11.50
|11.60
|2150
|9
|09-11-2017
|10.50
|11.00
|10.50
|11.00
|2900
|6
|07-11-2017
|10.63
|10.63
|10.50
|10.50
|500
|4
|06-11-2017
|10.63
|10.63
|10.63
|10.63
|200
|1
|26-09-2017
|10.13
|10.13
|10.13
|10.13
|5
|1
|21-09-2017
|10.13
|10.13
|10.13
|10.13
|1000
|2
|19-09-2017
|10.14
|10.14
|10.14
|10.14
|1000
|2
|23-08-2017
|10.14
|10.14
|10.14
|10.14
|200
|1
