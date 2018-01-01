JUST IN
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 513648 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE942E01017
BSE 14:29 | 14 Feb 11.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd. (MARGPROJINF) - Price History

From: To:
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
29-01-2018 12.00 12.00 11.70 11.70 1010 2
17-01-2018 11.30 11.95 11.30 11.91 1250 4
15-01-2018 12.13 12.13 11.65 11.88 46400 15
12-01-2018 11.75 12.13 11.56 11.56 18640 7
11-01-2018 11.01 11.56 11.01 11.56 2600 10
05-01-2018 11.00 11.01 11.00 11.01 507 3
27-12-2017 11.00 11.00 11.00 11.00 5000 4
26-12-2017 11.00 11.00 11.00 11.00 500 1
14-12-2017 10.55 11.10 10.55 11.10 260 3
08-12-2017 11.10 11.10 11.10 11.10 4000 2
06-12-2017 11.10 11.10 11.10 11.10 200 2
05-12-2017 11.10 11.10 11.05 11.05 2 2
20-11-2017 11.60 11.60 11.50 11.60 2150 9
09-11-2017 10.50 11.00 10.50 11.00 2900 6
07-11-2017 10.63 10.63 10.50 10.50 500 4
06-11-2017 10.63 10.63 10.63 10.63 200 1
26-09-2017 10.13 10.13 10.13 10.13 5 1
21-09-2017 10.13 10.13 10.13 10.13 1000 2
19-09-2017 10.14 10.14 10.14 10.14 1000 2
23-08-2017 10.14 10.14 10.14 10.14 200 1
