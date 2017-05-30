Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.

To

The Members of

Marg Techno-Projects Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Marg Techno-Project Limited("the Company') which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2017

^ Profit and Loss Statement and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and asummary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The company's Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of theCompanies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of thesefinancial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position 8s financialperformance and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principlesgenerally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules

2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting recordsin accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Companyand for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection andapplication of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of internal financialcontrol that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and ^ completeness ofthe accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whetherdue to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit. We have taken in to account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report -r.der theprovision of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standardsrequire that we comply with ethical requirements and plan ar.d perform the audit to obtainreasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from materialmisstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal control relevant to the Company's preparation and fair presentation ofthe financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in thecircumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accountingpolicies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management aswell as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe thatthe audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis forour audit opinion.

Opinion

our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations pvento us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act ir. themanner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India:

aj in the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as at March31 2017 and in the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the Profit for the year endedon that date; in the case of the Cash Flow Statement of the cash flows for the year endedon that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 21 and 22 of the accompanying financial statements in respectof various amounts written off/back related to 'Investments Loans and Advances receivableand Unsecured Loans payable. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Companies Act 2013 we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the mattersspecified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of ourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as appears from our examination of those books.

ci The Company has not appointed Branch auditor. Further proper returns and Documentsadequate for the purpose of our audit have been received from branches not visited by us.

d) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are inagreement with the books of accounts and Returns.

e) In our opinion the Balance sheet statement of profit and loss and cash flowstatement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of theCompanies Act 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

f) There is nothing to disclose which is having adverse effect on the functioning ofthe Company.

g) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March2017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualifiedas on 31 March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of theAct.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such control refer to ourseparate Report in "Annexure B" and

i) With respect the other matters to be included in the auditors' Report in accordancewith Rules 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to thebest of our information and according to the explanations and information given to us;

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financialposition.

ii) The Company did not have any Long-term contracts including derivatives contractsfor which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the InvestorEducation and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its Accm financial statements asto holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November2016 to 30 December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accountsmaintained by the Company.

For Ruparel & Bavadiya Chartered Accountants

FRN: 0126260W

P. N. Bavadiya Partner

Membership No. : 113300

Place: .Surat

Date: 30th May 2017

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors' Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors' Report to the members of the

Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 wereport that:

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets bywhich fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period. In accordance with thisprogramme certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no materialdiscrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion this periodicity ofphysical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and thenature of its assets.

(c) As the company do not have any immovable properties clause 3(i)c of the Order isnot applicable to the company.

2. As the Company is Service Company Primarily rendering financial services.Accordingly does not hold any Physical Inventory. Thus Provision of clause 3(ii) of theOrder is not applicable to the company.

3. The Company has granted Unsecured loans to Parties secured covered in the registermaintained under Section 189 of the Act and with respect to the same.

(a) In our opinion the terms and condition of grant of such loans are not prima facieprejudicial to the company's interest.

(b) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulatedand the repayment of the principal amount and the interest are regular.

(c) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies firmsLLP's or other parties.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us v theCompany has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act

2013 with respect to the loans and investments guarantees and security.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per provision ofSection 73 to 76 of the Act Companies Act 2013. Accordingly The Provision of Clause 3(v)of the Order not Applicable .

6. As per Information & Explanation given by the management maintainence of costrecords and cost Audit prescribed by the Central Government under sub- section(l) ofsection 148 of the Act are not applicable to the company. Accordingly The Provision ofClause 3(vi) of the Order not Applicable .

7. a) According to the records of the company undisputed statutory dues including

Provident Fund Investor Education and Protection Fund Employees' State InsuranceIncome-tax Sales-tax Wealth Tax Service Tax Custom Duty Excise Duty cess to theextent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly depositedwith the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given tous there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 3lst of March 2017 for a period of morethan six months from the date they became payable.

rb) According to the information and explanations given to us there is no amountpayable in respect of Income Tax Sales Tax Service Tax duty of Customs duty of Excisevalue added tax which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

8. In our Opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thecompany has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution bank ordebenture holders. Except that Diamond Jubilee Co-op Bank ltd from which company hasobtained loan in past is under Liquidation and the Company is under litigation and matteris pending in court for the past 14 years.

9. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations givenby the Management the company has not raised moneys by the way of initial public offer orfurther public offer including debt instruments and term loans. Accordingly theprovisions of Clause 3(ix) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence notcommented upon.

10. Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true andfair viewr of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given tous no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has beennoticed or reported during the year.

11. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanationsgiven by the management the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided inaccordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of section 197 read withSchedule V to the Companies Act;

12. In our opinion company is not a nidhi company. Therefore the provisions of clause3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company transactions with the related parties are incompliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act2013. where applicable and details of suchtransactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicableaccounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has not made any preferentialallotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures duringthe year and hence clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to thecompany and hence not commented upon.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has not entered into noncashtransactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3(xv) ofthe Order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

16. The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934and accordingly the provision of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order has been complied with.

For Ruparel & Bavadiya Chartered Accountants

FRN: 0126260W

P. N. Bavadiya Partner

Membership No. : 113300

Place: Surat Date:30th May 2017

Annexure - B" to the Independent Auditors' Report of even date on the FinancialStatements of the Marg Techno-Projects Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MargTechno-Projects Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2017 in conjunction withour audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on thatdate.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control ^stated Framework defined in Appendix 1 to Standards of Auditing (AS) 315 "Identifying and Assessing the Risks of material Misstatement through Undestanding theEntity and its Environment". These responsibilities include the designimplementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operatingeffectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business includingadherence to company's policies the safeguarding of its assets the prevention anddetection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accounting recordsand the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under theCompanies Act 2013.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemedto be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extentapplicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit ofInternal v Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountantsof India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetheradequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition use or disposition (Of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in some of the material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.

For Ruparel & Bavadiya Chartered Accountants

FRN: 0126260W

P. N. Bavadiya Partner

Membership No. : 113300

Place: Surat

Date: 30th May 2017