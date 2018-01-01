JUST IN
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.

BSE: 540254 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE245H01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.08 0.01 0.01
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.12 0.09 0.00
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.00 -0.02 -0.01
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.11 0.00 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.01 0.06 0.00
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.06 0.08 0.01

