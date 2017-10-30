JUST IN
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.

BSE: 540254 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE245H01018
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
31-01-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-10-2017 Board Meeting BOARD MEETING ON 30.10.2017 (MONDAY)
12-08-2017 Board Meeting Intimation for notice of Board meeting to consider unaudited financial r...
30-05-2017 Board Meeting In continuation to our letter Dt. May 22, 2017 with regard to Board Meet...
13-05-2017 Board Meeting Intimation for notice of Board meeting to consider unaudited financial r...
31-03-2017 Board Meeting With reference to the above subject, in terms of Listing Agreement requi...
28-01-2017 Board Meeting Marg Techno Projects Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Dir...

