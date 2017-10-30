You are here » Home
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 540254
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE245H01018
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|31-01-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-10-2017
|Board Meeting
|BOARD MEETING ON 30.10.2017 (MONDAY)
|12-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Intimation for notice of Board meeting to consider unaudited financial r...
|30-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|In continuation to our letter Dt. May 22, 2017 with regard to Board Meet...
|13-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Intimation for notice of Board meeting to consider unaudited financial r...
|31-03-2017
|Board Meeting
|With reference to the above subject, in terms of Listing Agreement requi...
|28-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Marg Techno Projects Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Dir...
