Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.

BSE: 540254 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE245H01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 0.41 0.17 2.31
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.41 0.17 2.31
 
Interest Expended 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.13 0.05 0.03
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.14 0.06 0.13
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.01
Operating expenses 0.31 0.15 0.17
Provisions & contigencies 0.04 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.34 0.11 2.29
 
Net Profit for the year 0.03 0.00 0.01
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit brought forward -0.73 -0.73 -0.74
Total -0.70 -0.73 -0.73
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet -0.71 -0.73 -0.73
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 0.05 0.01 0.01
Book Value 9.15 9.11 9.70

