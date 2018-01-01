You are here » Home
» » Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 540254
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE245H01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Filter:
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|0.41
|0.17
|2.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.41
|0.17
|2.31
|
|Interest Expended
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.13
|0.05
|0.03
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.14
|0.06
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.01
|Operating expenses
|0.31
|0.15
|0.17
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.34
|0.11
|2.29
|
|Net Profit for the year
|0.03
|0.00
|0.01
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|-0.73
|-0.73
|-0.74
|Total
|-0.70
|-0.73
|-0.73
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|-0.71
|-0.73
|-0.73
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|Book Value
|9.15
|9.11
|9.70
Quick Links for Marg Techno-Projects: