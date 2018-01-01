You are here » Home
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 540254
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE245H01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|0.24
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|0.24
|0.09
|Expenditure
|0.07
|0.08
|0.12
|0.23
|0.09
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|0.11
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|PBT
|0.08
|0.07
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.07
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS (Rs)
|0.13
|0.11
|0.04
|0.01
|0.00
