Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.

BSE: 540254 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE245H01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.24 0.09
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.24 0.09
Expenditure 0.07 0.08 0.12 0.23 0.09
Operating Profit 0.13 0.11 0.06 0.06 0.05
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
PBT 0.08 0.07 0.02 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.08 0.07 0.02 0.00 0.00
EPS (Rs) 0.13 0.11 0.04 0.01 0.00
