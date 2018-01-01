You are here » Home
» » Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 540254
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE245H01018
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Filter:
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.33
|0.08
|0.09
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.28
|0.33
|0.08
|0.09
|0.07
|Total Expenditure
|0.19
|0.27
|0.07
|0.09
|0.07
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.06
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.09
|0.06
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.09
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.09
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.09
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.03
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Marg Techno-Projects: