JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Techno-Projects Ltd

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.

BSE: 540254 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE245H01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Filter:

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.28 0.33 0.08 0.09 0.07
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.28 0.33 0.08 0.09 0.07
Total Expenditure 0.19 0.27 0.07 0.09 0.07
Operating Profit 0.09 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.09 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.09 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.01
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.09 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.01
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.09 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.01
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.17
EPS
Basic EPS 0.15 0.03 0.02 0.00 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg Techno-Projects: