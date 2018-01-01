You are here » Home
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 540254
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE245H01018
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|72.77
|72.77
|72.77
|72.77
|72.77
|Total Promoters
|72.77
|72.77
|72.77
|72.77
|72.77
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|27.23
|27.23
|27.23
|27.23
|27.23
|Indian Public
|27.23
|27.23
|27.23
|0.00
|0.00
|Others
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.23
|27.23
|Total Non Promoter
|27.23
|27.23
|27.23
|27.23
|27.23
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
