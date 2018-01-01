JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marg Techno-Projects Ltd

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.

BSE: 540254 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE245H01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 72.77 72.77 72.77 72.77 72.77
Total Promoters 72.77 72.77 72.77 72.77 72.77
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 27.23 27.23 27.23 27.23 27.23
Indian Public 27.23 27.23 27.23 0.00 0.00
Others 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.23 27.23
Total Non Promoter 27.23 27.23 27.23 27.23 27.23
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marg Techno-Projects: