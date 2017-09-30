Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 540254
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE245H01018
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Announcements
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
31/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Closure of Trading Window
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Closure of Trading Window
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Intimation For Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For 3Rd Quarter Ended
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Investor Grievances Report For The Quarter Ended 31ST December 2017
13/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd FINANCIAL RESULT FOR HALF YEAR ENDED ON 30.09.2017
10/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 30.09.2017
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Closure of Trading Window
19/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd BOARD MEETING ON 30.10.2017 (MONDAY)
19/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40 (9) OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS<BR> FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED (Half
19/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Investor Grievances Report For The Quarter Ended 30TH September 2017
19/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Outcome of AGM
30/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)
26/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Compliance Of Regulation 42 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
06/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Closure of Trading Window
31/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 06TH SEPT 2017
31/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
23/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd Closure of Trading Window
15/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 23RD AUG 2017
15/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
