Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 540254
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE245H01018
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|St Bk of India
|252.85
|-0.30
|-0.12
|175518.23
|HDFC Bank
|1866.70
|13.50
|0.73
|69305.96
|ICICI Bank
|300.70
|8.00
|2.73
|54156.28
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|94.60
|-0.90
|-0.94
|47275.99
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|13.85
|2.74
|44542.16
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|0.75
|0.57
|42199.93
|Canara Bank
|238.55
|3.35
|1.42
|41387.64
|Bank of India
|95.10
|-2.45
|-2.51
|39290.85
|ICICI Pru Life
|385.70
|-5.10
|-1.31
|37869.14
|H D F C
|1854.95
|36.50
|2.01
|33112.79
|Union Bank (I)
|91.25
|-2.35
|-2.51
|32659.98
|SBI Life Insuran
|674.15
|4.65
|0.69
|30549.00
|IDBI Bank
|64.70
|-6.00
|-8.49
|27791.37
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|88.35
|-4.80
|-5.15
|27011.02
|Central Bank
|74.75
|-1.70
|-2.22
|24661.41
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|126.25
|-1.80
|-1.41
|24077.86
|Syndicate Bank
|54.50
|0.20
|0.37
|23003.79
|I O B
|18.00
|-0.25
|-1.37
|19718.60
|Corporation Bank
|28.85
|-0.75
|-2.53
|19471.47
|Oriental Bank
|89.10
|-2.15
|-2.36
|18422.33
