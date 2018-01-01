JUST IN
Marg Techno-Projects Ltd.

BSE: 540254 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE245H01018
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marg Techno-Projects Ltd

Marg Techno-Projects Ltd. (MARGTECHNOPROJ) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67 0.10 0.02 0.15 11.13
Charms Inds. 1.49 -4.49 0.61 0.85 0.00 0.00 -
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52 0.10 0.04 0.13 4.00
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44 0.02 -0.03 0.00 -
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39 0.06 -0.06 0.00 -
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29 0.94 0.74 77.86 0.07
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27 0.58 0.00 0.00 -
Elcid Investment 5.35 4.90 0.11 7.87 7.62 1536.64 0.00
Frontier Capital 3.72 1.92 0.10 0.61 0.08 50.93 0.07
Antariksh Indus. 1.15 1.77 0.02 0.42 0.01 3.59 0.32

