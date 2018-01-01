Margo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680B01019
|BSE LIVE 15:10 | 09 Mar
|14.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.05
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Margo Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Margo Finance Ltd.
Margo Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company operates as a non-banking financial company in India. It provides financing and leasing services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Indocount Finance Limited and changed its name to Margo Finance Limited in March 2010. Margo Finance Limited is headquartered in Mumbai, India....> More
Margo Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.75
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.73
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Notice Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday 09Th February 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017 Pursuant To Regulation 13(3
-
Margo Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|-
Margo Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Skyline Ventures
|21.50
|1.90
|6.66
|Banas Finance
|5.82
|-1.85
|6.62
|Trimurthi
|8.00
|0.00
|6.48
|Margo Finance
|14.05
|0.00
|6.42
|Mehta Integrat.
|12.74
|-2.00
|6.37
|BOSTON LEA.&FIN.
|9.22
|-4.95
|6.36
|Dynamic Archist.
|12.50
|25.00
|6.26
Margo Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Margo Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|-0.04%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-4.42%
|NA
|-1.65%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|12.85%
|NA
|1.52%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.90%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|40.50%
|NA
|16.54%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|23.79%
|NA
|16.60%
|18.32%
Margo Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.05
|
|14.05
|Week Low/High
|14.05
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|14.05
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.27
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|23.00
Quick Links for Margo Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices