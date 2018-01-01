JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
About Margo Finance Ltd.

Margo Finance Ltd

Margo Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company operates as a non-banking financial company in India. It provides financing and leasing services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Indocount Finance Limited and changed its name to Margo Finance Limited in March 2010. Margo Finance Limited is headquartered in Mumbai, India....> More

Margo Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Margo Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.06 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Expenses 0.06 0.05 20
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 4.57 4.57 -
> More on Margo Finance Ltd Financials Results

Margo Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Skyline Ventures 21.50 1.90 6.66
Banas Finance 5.82 -1.85 6.62
Trimurthi 8.00 0.00 6.48
Margo Finance 14.05 0.00 6.42
Mehta Integrat. 12.74 -2.00 6.37
BOSTON LEA.&FIN. 9.22 -4.95 6.36
Dynamic Archist. 12.50 25.00 6.26
> More on Margo Finance Ltd Peer Group

Margo Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.52
> More on Margo Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Margo Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA -0.04% -0.93%
1 Month -4.42% NA -1.65% -0.90%
3 Month 12.85% NA 1.52% 0.93%
6 Month NA NA 4.90% 4.29%
1 Year 40.50% NA 16.54% 16.06%
3 Year 23.79% NA 16.60% 18.32%

Margo Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.05
14.05
Week Low/High 14.05
14.00
Month Low/High 14.05
17.00
YEAR Low/High 9.27
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
23.00

