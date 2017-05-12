Margo Finance Ltd.

To the Members

Margo Financee Limited

Report on Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of the company Margo FinanceeLimited (“the company”) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March2017 the Statement of profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then endedand a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 with respect to the preparation and presentation ofthese financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial positionfinancial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified underSection 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. Thisresponsibilities also includes maintefinancee of adequate accounting records in accordancewith the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and forpreventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application ofappropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable andprudent; and design implementation and maintefinancee of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness ofthe accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whetherdue to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit. We have taken into account the provision of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovision of the Act and Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified underSection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statement that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating theappropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accountingestimates made by the Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentationof the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2017 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Matters

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors' Report) Order 2016 issued by the CentralGovernment of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act we give in the'Annexure A' a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Orderto the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act We report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet the Statement of profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion the aforesaid financial statement comply with the AccountingStandards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules 2014;

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 312017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disquali ed as onMarch 31 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate report in “Annexure B”; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in Auditor's Report in accordancewith Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to thebest of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

(i) There are no pending litigations affecting financial position hence no disclosureis required to be made.

(ii) There are no long term contracts including derivatives contracts hence noprovision is required to be made.

(iii) The clause is not applicable as there is no amount required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) The company had provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as toholdings as well as dealing in Speci ed Bank Notes during the period from 8th November2016 to 30th December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accountsmaintained by the company.

For AVK & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 002638N

Parul Gupta

(Partner)

FCA- 095539

Place: Delhi

th

Dated: 12 May 2017

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors' Report

(i) (a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of xed

assets.

(b) As explained to us all the fixed assets have been physically veri ed by themanagement according to a regular program which in our opinion is reasonable havingregards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancieswere noticed on such veri cation with respect records of books.

(c) The title deed of immovable property is held in the name of the Company.

(ii) There is no inventory therefore this clause of the order is not applicable to theCompany.

(iii) This clause is not applicable since during the year the Company has not grantedany loans to parties which are covered in the

registered maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

(iv) This clause is not applicable since Company's ordinary course of business isproviding loans and in respect of such loans interest has been charged at a rate not lessthan bank rate declared by the Reserve Bank of India. Moreover company has not givendirectly or indirectly any loan to any person exceeding sixty per cent of its paid-upcapital free reserves and security premium account.

(v) According to the information given to us the Company has not accepted any depositsfrom the public.

(vi) The provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 regardingmaintefinancee of cost records are not applicable to the

Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis ofour examination of records of the Company amounts deducted/accrued in the books ofaccount in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund Employees StateInsurance Income Tax Sales Tax Service Tax Duty of Customs Duty of Excise ValueAdded Tax Cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable have generally beenregularly deposited.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company does nothave any Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Duty of Customs or Duty of Excise orValue Added Tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account ofany dispute.

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us the Company has notdefaulted in repayment of dues to banks and

financial institutions.

(ix) The clause is not applicable since the company has not raised any money by way ofinitial public offer or further public offer or

by way of term loan during the year.

(x) Based on the audit procedures performed and according to the information andexplanations given to us no fraud by the

company or any fraud on the Company by its of cer or employee has been noticed orreported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to information and explanations given to us managerial remuneration hasbeen paid in accordance with the requisite

approvals mandates by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to theCompanies Act 2013.

(xii) This clause is not applicable since Company is not a Nidhi Company therefore itnot required to comply with the requirement of

the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1:20 etc.

(xiii) According to information and explanations given to us all transactions with therelated parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 whereapplicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. asrequired by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) This clause is not applicable since company has not made any preferentialallotment or private placement of shares or fully or

partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us company has not enteredinto any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. (xvi) TheCompany is already registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Annexure B to the Auditors' Report

Independent Auditors' Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) ofSub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the companyMargo Financee Limited as at 31 March 2017 in conjunction with our audit offinancial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The management of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in theGuidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ('theGuidance Note') issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ('theICAI')”. These responsibilities include the design implementation and maintefinanceeof adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring theorderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to policies thesafeguarding of its assets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors theaccuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation ofreliable financial information as required by the Guidelines issued the Companies Act2013 ('the Act').

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls overfinancial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with theGuidance Note and the Standards on Auditing ('the Standards') issued by the ICAI anddeemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to anaudit of internal financial controls both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and theGuidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform theaudit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controlsover financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operatedeffectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the

company's internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to providereasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparationof financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally acceptedaccounting principles. Internal financial control over financial reporting includes thosepolicies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintefinancee of records that inreasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of theassets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded asnecessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company arebeing made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of thecompany; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection ofunauthorized acquisition use or disposition of the Divisional Of ce's assets that couldhave a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or

improper management override of controls material misstatements due to error or fraudmay occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internalfinancial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk thatthe internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because ofchanges in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or proceduresmay deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

