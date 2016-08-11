Margo Finance Ltd.

Dear Members

On behalf of the Board of Directors (“the Board”) it gives me pleasure topresent the 26 Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company together withthe Audited Financial Statements and the Auditors' Report for the financial year ended 31March 2017.

Financial Results

The Company's financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2017 is summarizedbelow:

Particulars 2016-2017 2015-2016 Total Income 62.14 36.28 profit before depreciation 32.25 4.43 Less : depreciation 0.89 1.39 profit before tax & extraordinary items 31.36 3.04 Less : exceptional items 0.40 -- Less : extraordinary items Less: Tax Expenses (0.10) profit after tax 31.06 3.04 Balance carried to the Balance Sheet 31.06 3.04 EPS (Rs.) 0.68 0.07

Operations and the state of Company affairs

During the financial year under review the Company has achieved Net profit of Rs.3106290/- as compared to Rs. 303391/- in the previous year. The Company is looking foran opportunity to make a suitable expansion/ diversi cation.

As per the Memorandum of Association your Company can be engaged in the business ofleasing financeing purchasing and selling of all kind of properties equipments andvehicles etc. and can undertakes the business of portfolio investment in securitiesbonds and other financial investments schemes. However there is no change in the natureof business and state of the Company during the Financial Year 2016-17.

Dividend

In order to conserve the resources the Board of Directors of the Company has notrecommended any dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year underreview.

Reserves

During the financial year ended on 31 March 2017 Rs. 621258/- has been transferredto Special Reserve Fund of the Company.

Subsidiary Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

During the year under review your Company does not have any subsidiaries or jointventures or associate companies as defined under Companies Act 2013.

Risk Management

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act 2013 & Regulation 17(9) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 ("ListingRegulation 2015") the Company has implemented an integrated risk management systemthrough which it takes care of risk identi cation assessment and mitigation. The AuditCommittee has additional oversight in the area of financial risk and control. At presentthe Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of theCompany.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

The Company maintains adequate internal control system and procedures commensurate withits size and nature of operations. The internal control system are designed to providesreasonable assurance over reliability in financial reporting ensure appropriateauthorisation of transactions safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventminuses/losses and legal compliances.

The Internal Auditor reports are periodically reviewed by the management and the AuditCommittee and necessary improvement are undertaken if required.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee the Board ofDirectors of the Company approved the appointment of Mr. Sushilkumar Krishna Agrawal (DIN:00400892) as an Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and Additional

Director with effect from 11 August 2016. The resolution for his appointment is alsobeing placed for the approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual GeneralMeeting.

Pursuant to the provision of Section 152 of the Companies Act 2013 Mr. Anil KumarJain (DIN: 00086106) Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing AnnualGeneral Meeting and being eligible has offer himself for re-appointment. The Boardrecommended his re-appointment. As required under the provision of the ListingRegulations 2015 and Companies Act 2013 and Secretarial Standards on General Meetingresolution for his re-appointment is also being placed for the approval of members of theCompany at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further brief pro le and other details ofMr. Anil Kumar Jain are provided in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors con rming thatthey meet the criteria of independent director under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations 2015.

Further during the year under review Mr. Amitkumar Rampal Singh who was theNon-Executive Independent Director of the Company was elevated from the position ofNon-Executive & Independent Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the

Company with effect from 11 August 2016.

During the year under review the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Companyhad no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

As on 31 March 2017 pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 Mr. Shri DassMaheshwari Chief Financial Of cer and Ms. Jyotsna Jindal Company Secretary are the KeyManagerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

In terms of Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act 2013 your Directors to the bestof their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation obtained bythem state and con rm that:

(a) In the preparation of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March2017 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanationrelating to material departures. If any;

(b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistentlyand made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true andfair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and ofthe profit and loss of the Company for that period;

(c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintefinancee ofadequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguardingthe assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The Directors in the case of a listed Company had laid down internal financialcontrols to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls areadequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisionsof all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to the provision of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 12(1) ofthe Companies (Management and

Administration) Rules 2014 Extract of Annual Return of the Company as on 31 March2017 in Form No. MGT-9 is annexed as Annexure-1 to this report.

Number of Board Meetings

The Board met 4 (four) times during the financial year 2016-17 i.e. on 02 May 2016; 11August 2016; 11 November 2016 and 7 February 2017 the details of which are given inthe Corporate Governance Report. The maximum interval between any two consecutive Boardmeetings did not exceed 120 days.

Company's Policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors

The Company has laid down policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors KMP andSenior Management Personnel.

The appointment of the Directors is made pursuant to the recommendation of theNomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC).

The remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors is comprise of sitting fees inaccordance to the provision of the Companies Act 2013 and reimbursement of the expensesincurred in connection with attending the Board Meetings Committee Meetings GeneralMeetings and in relation to the business of the Company.

A brief extract of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy on appointment andremuneration of Directors KMP Senior Management Personnel is provided as Annexure-2to this report.

Performance Evaluation of Board Committee and Directors

Criteria of performance evaluation of the Board of Directors including IndependentDirectors are laid down by Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Pursuantto the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Listing Regulations 2015 the Boardhas carried out the annual performance evaluation of the entire Board committees and allthe Directors on the parameters specified in the Corporate Governance Report. Theparameters of performance evaluation were circulated to the Directors in the form ofquestionnaires.

Disclosure relating to Remuneration of Directors Key Managerial Personnel andParticulars of Employees

During the year 2016-17 there are no employees who draw the remuneration in excess ofthe limits prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration ofManagerial Personnel) Amendment Rules 2016. The information pursuant to Section 197(12)of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 5(1) and 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment andRemuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rule 2016 is provided in“Annexure-3” to this report relating to remuneration of Directors KeyManagerial Personnel and particulars of employees.

Audit Committee

During the year under review there was no change in the composition of the AuditCommittee of the Company. However the category of Mr. Amitkumar Rampal Singh has beenchanged from Non Executive Independent Director to Non Executive Non Independent Director

w.e.f. 11 August 2016.

As on 31 March 2017 the Audit Committee comprise of 5 ( ve) members viz. Mr.Anilkumar Indralal Gulati (Chairman) Mr. Govind Prasad Agrawal and Mr. VenkiteswaranVenkitaswaran Parlikad as Independent Directors and Mr. Amitkumar Rampal Singh as NonExecutive Non Independent Director and Ms. Rekha Tukaram Bolkar as Managing Director.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. Furtherdetails on the committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Statutory Auditors :

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013 M/s. AVK &Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 002638N) were appointed as theStatutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of 3 years i.e. from the

conclusion of the 23 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 23 August2014 till the conclusion of the 26 AGM of the

Company. The tenure of M/s. AVK & Associates Chartered Accountants as theStatutory Auditors ends at the ensuing AGM of the Company.

In view of the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 (“the Act”) pertainingto the mandatory rotation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company and on recommendationof Audit Committee M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm RegistrationNo. 011573C) are proposed to be appointed as Auditors in place of M/s. AVK &Associates Chartered Accountants retiring auditors for a

th st

period of 5 years commencing from the conclusion of 26 AGM till the conclusion of the31 AGM of the Company subject to rati cation by members at every Annual General Meeting.

M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co. Chartered Accountants have consented to the saidappointment and con rmed that their appointment if made would be within the limitsspecified under Section 141(3)(g) of the Act. They have further con rmed that they are notdisquali ed to be appointed as statutory auditor in terms of the provisions of the provisoto Section 139(1) Section 141(2) & (3) of the Act and the provisions of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014.

The Board of Directors of the Company recommend to the members of the Company theappointment of M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co.

Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from theconclusion

the 31 AGM of the Company. The resolution for their appointment as the StatutoryAuditors of the Company has been included in the

Notice of the 26 Annual General Meeting.

Auditors' Report

The Auditors' Report on Standalone Financial Statements forms a part of the AnnualReport. The Auditors' Report does not contain any quali cation reservation adverseremark disclaimer or emphasis of matter. Notes to the Financial Statement are selfexplanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified underthe second proviso of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act 2013 (including any statutorymodi cation(s) or re-enactment for the time being in force).

Internal Auditor

M/s Vijay Bhatia & Co. Chartered Accountants are appointed as an Internal Auditorsof the Company and their report is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time.

On recommendation of Audit Committee the Board has appointed M/s. Vijay Bhatia &Co. Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year2017-2018.

Secretarial Auditor and Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and Companies(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 the Board hasappointed M/s Ashu Gupta & Co. Practising Company Secretary to conduct SecretarialAudit for the financial year 2016-17. The Secretarial Report issued by her in Form No.MR-3 is annexed as “Annexure 4”. The Secretarial Auditor Report does notcontain any quali cation reservation disclaimer and adverse remark.

Public Deposits

During the year under review Your Company has not accepted any deposit within themeaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies(Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 (including any statutory modi cation(s) orre-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy

Pursuant to the provision of Section 117(10) of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation22 of the Listing Regulations 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company haveestablished Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy. The details of the Vigilmechanism/Whistle Blower are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The VigilMechanism and Whistle Blower policy can be accessed on the website of the Company and theweb-link thereto is http://www.margofinancee.com/upload/Whistle%20Blower%20Policy%20&%20 Vigil%20Mechanism%20Clean.pdf.

Corporate Governance Report

Pursuant to the Listing Regulation 2015 a Corporate Governance Report alongwith thecertificate from the Practising Company

Secretary con rming its compliance for the year ended 31 March 2017 is providedseparately and forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

Related Party Transactions

All related party transactions entered into during the financial year were on arm'slength basis and were in the ordinary course of the business and in compliance with theprovisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Listing Regulations 2015. There are nomaterially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters KeyManagerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict withinterest of the Company at large so there is no Shareholders approval is required.

In terms of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act 2015 in FORM AOC-2 (Pursuant to clause(h) of sub section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act 2015 and Rule 8(2) of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014 no transactions to be reported in form AOC-2 anddetailed related party transactions as per the Accounting Standard-18 are set out in noteno. 2.25 of the Financial Statements.

The Board has approved a policy for the related party transactions and which has beenuploaded on the website of the Company and the web-link thereto is www.margofinancee.com/upload/Related%20Party%20Transaction-Policy.pdf.

Particulars of Loans given Investments made Guarantees given and Securities provided

During the year under review pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 noloans were given nor were guarantees or securities provided. Details of Investments madeby the Company are provided in note no. 2.10 and particulars related to loan and

advance are provided under note no. 2.11 and 2.15 to the Financial Statements for thefinancial year ended on 31 March 2017.

Familiarization of Independent Directors

The details of programme for familiarisation of Independent Directors with the Companytheir roles rights responsibilities in the Company nature of the industry in which theCompany operates business model of the Company and related matters are put up on thewebsite of the Company at the www.margo financee.comand the web-link thereto ishttp://www.margo financee.com/upload/Familiarization%20Programme%20for%20ID-07.02.2017.pdf

Conservation of Energy Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Being a Non-Banking Financial Company the Company is not carrying on any manufacturingactivities however necessary actions has been taken by the Company from time to time foroptimum utilization of energy.

? Since the conservation is very minimal therefore its impact on cost cannot be statedaccurately.

? Since no outside technology is being used therefore no technology absorption isrequired.

? During the year under review there was no foreign exchange in flow or Out ow.

Management Discussion & Analysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulatedunder the Listing Regulations 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of theAnnual Report.

Policy on Prevention Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women atworkplace

In order to prevent the sexual harassment of women at workplace the Company hasadopted a policy sexual harassment of women at workplace. In terms of the provisions ofthe Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention Prohibition and Redressal) Act2013 during the year under review no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment werereceived.

Signi cant or Material orders passed by Regulators / Courts

During the year under review no significant or material orders were passed by theRegulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Company'soperations in future.

Material Changes and Commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of theCompany which have occurred between the end of the financial year 2016-17 and the date ofthis report.

General

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of thefollowing items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company underany scheme ESOS.

3. Provision of money by Company for purchase of its own shares by employees or bytrustees for the benefit of employees

4. Bonus Shares

5. Cost Audit & Cost Auditors

6. Corporate Social Responsibility

Acknowledgements and Appreciation

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank Central and State Governments customersshareholders investors and bankers for their consistent support and co-operation to theCompany. We place on record sincere appreciation for the contribution and commitment byall the employees of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

For Margo Financee Limited

ANIL KUMAR JAIN

CHAIRMAN DIN: 00086106