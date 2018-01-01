JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Margo Finance Ltd

Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 14.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 16.50
52-Week low 9.27
P/E 18.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.75
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 14.05
CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 16.50
52-Week low 9.27
P/E 18.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.75
Sell Qty 1000.00

Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Raw Materials

Company raw materials

Mar 08 »
Mar 2018
No Information Available.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Margo Finance: