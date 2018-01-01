JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - BULK DEALS

DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
12-06-2013 GAYATRIDEVI JAIN BSE BUY 80910 1.65
12-06-2013 SHIKHA JAIN BSE SELL 80910 1.65
30-07-2012 SHIKHA JAIN BSE BUY 80910 2.55
30-07-2012 ANIL JAIN BSE SELL 80910 2.55
11-06-2012 A K JAIN HUF BSE BUY 54902 3.35
11-06-2012 INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LIMITED BSE SELL 154902 3.35
11-06-2012 SHIKHA JAIN BSE BUY 100000 3.35
28-04-2011 A K JAIN HUF BSE BUY 40000 3.00
28-04-2011 INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LIMITED BSE SELL 40000 3.00
31-03-2010 A K JAIN HUF BSE BUY 200000 2.10
31-03-2010 INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LIMITED BSE SELL 200098 2.10

