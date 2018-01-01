JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.07 0.10 0.06
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.55 0.10 -0.22
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.51 -0.13 0.18
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -0.03 0.00 0.01
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.02 -0.03 -0.03
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.09 0.07 0.03
