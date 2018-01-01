JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
OPEN 14.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 16.50
52-Week low 9.27
P/E 18.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.75
Sell Qty 1000.00
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
27-07-2017 Book Closure 16-08-2017 21-08-2017 A.G.M.
04-07-2016 Book Closure 19-07-2016 26-07-2016 A.G.M.
28-07-2015 Book Closure 17-08-2015 22-08-2015 A.G.M.
09-07-2013 Book Closure 18-07-2013 20-07-2013 A.G.M.
01-08-2012 Book Closure 17-08-2012 25-08-2012 A.G.M.
18-06-2010 Book Closure 23-07-2010 31-07-2010 A.G.M.
27-08-2009 Book Closure 22-09-2009 29-09-2009 A.G.M.

